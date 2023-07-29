 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Romano_USA.jpg
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson says Pocono incident with Hamlin lingers: ‘I can’t see what I did wrong to deserve it’
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nemechek_230729.jpg
Nemechek goes for wild ride at Road America
nbc_nas_chandlercrash_230729.jpg
C. Smith suffers hard lick after losing brakes
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Romano_USA.jpg
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson says Pocono incident with Hamlin lingers: ‘I can’t see what I did wrong to deserve it’
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nemechek_230729.jpg
Nemechek goes for wild ride at Road America
nbc_nas_chandlercrash_230729.jpg
C. Smith suffers hard lick after losing brakes
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension

  
Published July 29, 2023 05:37 PM
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) walks back to the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — Manager David Bell, who has presided over a successful turnaround in Cincinnati, received a three-year contract extension from the Reds.

The deal that runs through the 2026 season was announced Friday night before the team faced the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The Reds are currently 56-48 and 1 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central. They’re trying to become the first team in major league history to win a division title after losing at least 100 games the previous season. They were 62-100 last year, tying Pittsburgh for last in the division.

“We’re in a really strong place right now,” Bell said. “I absolutely love our players, love our team, love the direction we’re headed. I’m truly, truly honored to be able to do this, a job that I love in the city of Cincinnati, and for our fans.”

Bell is on track to become the longest-tenured Reds manager since Hall of Famer Sparky Anderson, who was at the helm from 1970-78 and won two World Series titles.

“David has done a great job. His coaching staff has done a great job this year,” general manager Nick Kroll said. “We came in and it was about growing, and we’ve done that. We’ve created a good culture around our major-league clubhouse, we’ve integrated a lot of young players into our major-league team and continued to grow.”

In 2021, the Reds had a record of 83-79. In 2020, they were 31-29 during the pandemic-delayed season and earned their first postseason berth since 2013. The club had winning records in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012-13.

“I’m excited about where we are, I’m excited about where we’re going. Are we there yet? No. Do we still have work to do? Yeah, we do,” Kroll said. “But at the same time, it’s been a lot of fun to watch these players grow, these coaches grow, and our team and our organization get better.”

Kroll said the coaching staff’s contracts have not yet been extended.

Bell, a 50-year-old native of Cincinnati, was hired in 2018 on a three-year deal with a club option for 2022. In 2021, the team gave him a two-year extension through this season.

“I figured it would work out the way it was supposed to,” he said.

Bell is the son of former major leaguer and front office executive Buddy Bell.