Reliever Moore claimed by Marlins off waivers

  
Published September 19, 2023 11:58 PM
Sep 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Matt Moore (55) reacts after giving up a home run during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins claimed left-handed reliever Matt Moore off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to solidify their bullpen for the last 10 days of the regular season.

“He gets lefties and righties out, which is nice,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said before playing the New York Mets. “He’s been there before - back end piece. Just a guy that you want out there in a big leverage-type situation.”

Miami’s bullpen has a 4.19 ERA, 18th among the 30 teams.

The 34-year-old Moore began the season with the Los Angeles Angels and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Aug. 31.

After beginning his career as a starter in Tampa Bay and San Francisco, Moore has transitioned into a reliever the past two years. Moore is 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 46 appearances with the Angels and Guardians this season.