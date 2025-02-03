Report: Jack Flaherty returns to Tigers, agreeing to two-year, $35 million deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was ‘most impressive’ in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Jack Flaherty returns to Tigers, agreeing to two-year, $35 million deal

  
Published February 3, 2025 01:37 AM
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) reacts after being relieved during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner/Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pitcher Jack Flaherty is returning to the Detroit Tigers, agreeing Sunday to a two-year, $35 million contract, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Flaherty can opt out after the 2025 season and become a free agent again. If he opts out, he would have received $25 million in signing bonus and salary from the deal.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Flaherty was 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA in 28 starts last year for Detroit and his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on July 30 at the trade deadline.

Flaherty helped the franchise to a five-game World Series victory over the New York Yankees. He pitched five scoreless innings in the opener before giving up two runs in the sixth.

He allowed four runs over 1 1/3 innings in Game 5 before the Dodgers rallied for a 7-6 win and their second title in five years.

Flaherty broke into the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 and had his best season in 2019, finishing with an 11-8 record and a 2.75 ERA, striking out a career-high 231 batters over a career-high 196 1/3 innings.

The right-hander regressed in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing with a 4.91 ERA, and then missed ample time with injuries in 2021 and 2022. He was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in a deadline deal during the 2023 season.

He signed a one-year deal with the Tigers, and had his best season in five years. He was 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA before getting traded to the Dodgers. He went 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA for Los Angeles.