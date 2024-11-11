Report: Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays
Rays’ Wander Franco, who awaits sexual abuse trial, arrested in parking lot altercation involving guns
Weightlifting - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15
World’s strongest man to miss world weightlifting championships
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
This week in golf: Season finale in Dubai; PGA Tour, LPGA with penultimate events

Top Clips

nbc_dps_louisriddick_241111.jpg
Cowboys, Bears, Colts among teams in freefall
nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_dps_jerryjonessun_241111.jpg
Jones’ stubbornness keeps him from accountability

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays
Rays’ Wander Franco, who awaits sexual abuse trial, arrested in parking lot altercation involving guns
Weightlifting - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15
World’s strongest man to miss world weightlifting championships
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
This week in golf: Season finale in Dubai; PGA Tour, LPGA with penultimate events

Top Clips

nbc_dps_louisriddick_241111.jpg
Cowboys, Bears, Colts among teams in freefall
nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_dps_jerryjonessun_241111.jpg
Jones’ stubbornness keeps him from accountability

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager

  
Published November 11, 2024 10:58 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Clayton McCullough #86 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 03, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Getty Images

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins are hiring former Los Angeles Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough as their next manager, a person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced.

McCullough, 44, was hired by the Dodgers in 2015 as their minor league field coordinator and had been the first-base coach on Dave Roberts’ staff since the 2021 season. The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games to win their eighth World Series title.

A former minor league catcher, McCullough was a manager in the Blue Jays’ minor league system for seven seasons.

He takes the job previously held by 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker, who parted ways with the team in September after just two season. The Marlins went 146-178 under Schumaker, who was hired in 2022.

McCullough, a Greenville, North Carolina, native, spent one season at Vanderbilt before transferring to East Carolina University. He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 22nd round in 2002 and played in their minor league system from 2002-2005.

The Marlins also considered former Cleveland Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz and Will Venable, a former associate manager for Texas. Venable was hired by the Chicago White Sox as their manager on Oct. 30, and Albernaz reportedly withdrew from Marlins’ managerial consideration.