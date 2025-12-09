 Skip navigation
NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit Trial Begins In Charlotte, North Carolina
Economist says NASCAR owes $364.7M to teams in antitrust case
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push

Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Right-hander Drew Anderson and Detroit Tigers agree to 1-year, $7 million contract

  
Published December 8, 2025 11:35 PM
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray's trade to Boston
November 25, 2025 02:52 PM
Eric Samulski shares why SP Sonny Gray is a "solid get" for the Red Sox after acquiring him from the Cardinals, exploring what it means for Boston's rotation and the pieces going to St. Louis.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Right-hander Drew Anderson and the Tigers agreed to a one-year contract, $7 million. Detroit general manager Scott Harris said Monday.

The deal includes a $10 million team option for 2027.

Anderson, 31, spent spring training with the Tigers in 2024 on a minor league contract and struck out 14 over eight innings while allowing seven runs and nine hits. He had a 3.86 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Toledo, then asked to be released and signed with SSD Landers in South Korea.

He went 23-10 with a 2.91 ERA over parts of two seasons in South Korea, striking out 403 and walking 104 in 287 1/3 innings.

Anderson last pitched in the major leagues with Texas in 2021 and then spent two seasons with Hiroshima in Japan’s Central League.

He is 1-3 with a 6.50 ERA in two starts and 17 relief appearances over five big league seasons with Philadelphia (2017-19), the Chicago White Sox (2020) and the Rangers.