Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals found themselves in a strange and precarious position at the trade deadline: They were both buyers and sellers, interested in supplementing the club to win now while simultaneously continuing to build for the future.

In other words, they wanted to have it all.

They largely succeeded, too.

By the time manager Matt Quatraro and the Royals boarded a plane destined for a weekend series in Toronto, the roster looked a whole lot different from how it did just days ago. They had traded backup catcher Freddy Fermin and a few other assets that didn’t necessarily figure into their immediate- or long-range plans, and in return got an outfielder and three pitchers capable of starting — a haul of four players who can help their big league club immediately.

The swap with the Padres of Fermin for pitchers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek fortified their rotation, which has been hit hard by injuries, as did the deal with Pittsburgh that sent minor leaguers Evan Sisk and Callan Moss for left-hander Bailey Falter.

Then, minutes before the deadline, the Royals upgraded their outfielder by landing right fielder Matt Yastrzemski — who particularly is good against right-handed pitching — for low-minors pitching prospect Yunior Marte.

“What we’ve done,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said, “is going to allow us to work through the year with the pitchers we have in an efficient way, in a way that’s going to be healthy for all of them, and we’re just excited to get these guys.

“It’s 14 years of club control on the starting pitching side of things.”

That last bit is important: The pitchers the Royals landed will be theirs for a while.

They headed into the series against the Blue Jays well out of the AL Central lead but only 3 1/2 games back of a wild-card spot, which they parlayed last season into a trip to the divisional round of the playoffs. They had followed up an abysmal month of June in which they went 8-18 by going 15-9 in July, clawing themselves back to within a game of .500.

So, the Royals believe they are still very much in the thick of the postseason hunt, and they needed the help to do it.

“We’re playing better right now,” Picollo acknowledged. “I like the way we’re starting to score some runs.”

Yet the Royals aren’t exactly in a position to go all-in, either, so those moves came with a certain level of judiciousness. They did not want to part with any of their prospects, because they foresee a window to win over the next several years, particularly with a young core headlined by All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. under their control through 2029 and even beyond.

“We’re still a fairly young team with a young core together, and trying to build that culture of winning is extremely important to us,” Picollo said. “I’m just really glad that we’re not in that position where we felt like we had to (sell).”

Instead, the Royals will turn their attention to the task of making up that ground in the wild-card race.

They begin with a tough three games against the Blue Jays, the surprising leaders of the AL East, before a set in Boston against a team currently holding down a wild-card spot. But then comes a tantalizing stretch of nine games — six in the friendly confines of Kauffman Stadium — against the Twins, White Sox and Nationals, all clubs with losing records.

Along the way, the Royals are hopeful that starters Cole Ragans and Michael Lorenzen can return from the injured list, further bolstering a staff that Picollo managed to make deeper and more talented at the trade deadline.

“You can’t be reckless about things. We have to be smart in what we do,” Picollo said. “When we talked about trying to win now and take care of the future, I think that’s what we did.”