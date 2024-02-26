 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Korn Ferry Tour players greeted by mosquito invasion in Argentina
Houston Cougars
Houston rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Purdue, UConn; South Florida makes its rankings debut
Texas Longhorns
Texas rises to No. 3 in women’s AP Top 25 behind South Carolina, Ohio State; Iowa drops to No. 6

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal1_240226.jpg
Maupay pulls one back for Brentford v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_240226.jpg
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_whugoal1_240226.jpg
Bowen drills West Ham in front of Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Korn Ferry Tour players greeted by mosquito invasion in Argentina
Houston Cougars
Houston rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Purdue, UConn; South Florida makes its rankings debut
Texas Longhorns
Texas rises to No. 3 in women’s AP Top 25 behind South Carolina, Ohio State; Iowa drops to No. 6

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal1_240226.jpg
Maupay pulls one back for Brentford v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_240226.jpg
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_whugoal1_240226.jpg
Bowen drills West Ham in front of Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sho-time! Dodgers say Shohei Ohtani will make his spring training debut Tuesday against White Sox

  
Published February 26, 2024 03:42 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Spring training Sho-time starts Tuesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani will make his exhibition debut with the Dodgers when he serves as the designated hitter for Los Angeles on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Los Angeles has been taking it slowly with the two-way star, who signed a record 10-year, $700 million contract during the offseason. The two-time MVP is coming off right elbow surgery last September that will keep him from pitching this year.

Ohtani did take live batting practice, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying the sport’s biggest star looked “good” and will play his first exhibition game Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is further along in his recovery than Los Angeles anticipated, and the team hopes he will be available when the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres play a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21.

“Most importantly is his health,” Roberts told reporters. “So if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there.”