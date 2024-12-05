Skenes elected to MLB players’ union leadership as trio who moved against Meyer are dropped

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bhzgrfypzvcejlqjappo
Five-star CB Na’eem Offord flips commitment from Ohio State to Oregon
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/siebxvdwjjgg8ix4p1bb
Blue-chip running back Anthony ‘Turbo’ Rogers commits to Ohio State
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Media Availability – 4 Nations Face-Off Roster
4 Nations Face-Off rosters: USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland hockey teams for 2025 event

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_slotmachine_241204.jpg
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241204.jpg
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bhzgrfypzvcejlqjappo
Five-star CB Na’eem Offord flips commitment from Ohio State to Oregon
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/siebxvdwjjgg8ix4p1bb
Blue-chip running back Anthony ‘Turbo’ Rogers commits to Ohio State
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Media Availability – 4 Nations Face-Off Roster
4 Nations Face-Off rosters: USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland hockey teams for 2025 event

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_slotmachine_241204.jpg
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241204.jpg
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Skenes elected to MLB players’ union leadership as trio who moved against Meyer are dropped

  
Published December 4, 2024 09:27 PM
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

PHOENIX — National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes was elected to the Major League Baseball Players’ Association eight-man executive subcommittee on Wednesday just six months after his big league debut.

Also new to the committee are American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth, Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks and Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins. Rangers infielder Marcus Semien and Reds pitcher Brent Suter both remain part of the committee.

The MLBPA confirmed that all eight were elected to two-year terms. Representatives from each of the 30 MLB teams vote for the leadership positions.

Lance McCullers Jr., Jack Flaherty, Ian Happ, Austin Slater, Francisco Lindor and Lucas Giolito are the six players who completed their two-year terms and will now rotate off the executive subcommittee.

Flaherty, Giolito and Happ were among the players who in March advocated for the ouster of union deputy executive director Bruce Meyer, its chief labor negotiator. The effort, led by lawyer Harry Marino, eventually proved unsuccessful.

Players’ union head Tony Clark vowed to keep the union’s deliberations internal this summer.

The 22-year-old Skenes was called up in May and finished with an 11-3 record and 1.96 ERA. The No. 1 overall draft pick out of LSU in 2023 started the All-Star Game just two months after his promotion.

Semien is the longest-serving member, having held a spot since December 2020. Suter was elected in 2022.

The union is having its annual series of meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona, this week.