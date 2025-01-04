 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

South Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim agrees to 3-year, $12.5M deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

  
Published January 4, 2025 12:26 AM
World Baseball Classic Pool B: Korea v China

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 13: Hyeseong Kim #2 of Team Korea hit a sacrifice fly at the top of the 2nd inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Korea and China at Tokyo Dome on March 13, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NEW YORK — South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Friday to a three-year, $12.5 million contract, the latest addition by the World Series champions in their offseason spending spree.

Kim gets a $1 million signing bonus and salaries of $2.5 million this year and $3.75 million in each of the following two seasons. The Dodgers have $5 million options for 2028 and 2029 that could raise the value to $22 million over five seasons. The options must be exercised together and the team would pay a $1.5 million buyout if they are declined.

He also can earn a $500,000 performance bonus for 500 plate appearances in both 2028 and 2029.

Kim’s 30-day posting window to reach an agreement extended to 5 p.m. EST.

Kim, who turns 26 on Jan. 27, has played eight seasons in South Korea, the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes. He set career highs with a .326 average, 11 homers and 75 RBIs while stealing 30 bases.

Kim has a .304 career average with 37 homers, 386 RBIs and 211 steals for the Nexen Heroes (2017-18) and Kiwoom.

Los Angeles will pay his South Korean club a $2 million posting fee, calculated as 20% of guaranteed money. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

Coming off its second World Series title in five years, the Dodgers signed left-hander Blake Snell to a $182 million, five-year contract, kept infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman for $74 million over five seasons, reached a $17 million, one-year deal with outfielder Michael Conforto, retained right-hander Blake Treinen with a $22 million, two-year agreement and a $66 million, three-year contract with outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

Catcher Diego Cartaya was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.