IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for CTMP: Blomqvist puts Meyer Shank Acura on the pole position
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers activate Greene and Brieske, designate Schoop for assignment
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot

nbc_imsa_ctmpqualify_230708.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix qualifying
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8ehl_230708.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 8

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Three Tigers pitchers combine to no-hit Blue Jays in 2-0 victory


  
Published July 8, 2023 05:44 PM
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 08: From left to right Matt Manning #25, Jason Foley #68 and Alex Lange #55 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate their combined no hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays along with their catcher Eric Haase #13 at Comerica Park on July 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history.

Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Jason Foley got four straight outs.

Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch. The Tigers celebrated at the mound with Manning and Foley joining the crowd.

Manning was replaced after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the seventh. He walked three batters and hit one while striking out five. He threw 91 pitches.

Foley retired Whit Merrifield before pitching a perfect eighth.