Twins plan to activate Byron Buxton from IL on Friday

  
Published September 11, 2024 11:51 PM
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Mets

Jul 31, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his solo home run against the New York Mets with teammates in the dugout during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota Twins plan to activate outfielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Buxton has been sidelined since Aug. 13 with right hip inflammation. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli announced the news after Wednesday’s 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels and said utility player Austin Martin will be optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the active roster.

Buxton had started a rehab assignment with St. Paul on Sept. 2 and played two games before a recurrence of the injury. He participated in pregame hitting this week off minor league pitchers at Target Field along with shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been out since July 16 with plantar fasciitis.

The oft-injured Buxton, a former All-Star and Platinum Glove winner in center field, is on the injured list for the second time this season. He missed 23 games earlier this season with right knee inflammation and has missed 28 games with this most recent injury.

The 30-year-old has managed to play 90 games this season and two more games would equal the second-most he’s played in a season in his career behind the 140 games he played in 2017. Buxton is hitting .275 with 16 homers and 49 RBIs this season.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb