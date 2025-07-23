Twins starting pitcher David Festa placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation

LOS ANGELES — Minnesota Twins starting pitcher David Festa has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The 25-year-old Festa was scheduled to consult with a doctor and get an MRI on Wednesday. The Twins are in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers and were scheduled to head home after the early game.

On Monday, Festa allowed four runs on three home runs in 5 1/3 innings.

“He woke up after his outing and his shoulder was sore,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’ll have an MRI today and we’ll know more (Thursday). We’ll see where we’re at. I can’t talk about any specifics because I don’t know any more than his arm didn’t feel the way that it should normally feel. There’s normal soreness and there’s more than that, and this was more than that.”

Festa has started 10 games for the Twins, who are 10 1/2 games behind Detroit in the AL Central. Festa is 3-4 this season with a 5.40 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53 1/2 innings.