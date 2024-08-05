Twins vs. Cubs Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5

It’s Monday, August 5, and the Minnesota Twins (62-48) are in Chicago to play the Cubs (55-59) at Wrigley Field.

The Twins have won four straight and currently sit in 2nd place in the American League Central while the Cubs took two of three from the Cardinals this weekend and have climbed into 4th in the National League Central.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins vs. Cubs live today

● Date: Monday, August 5, 2024

● Time: 8:05PM EST

● Site: Wrigley Field

● City: Chicago, IL

● TV/Streaming: BSNO, MARQ



Game odds for Twins vs. Cubs

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

● Money Line : Twins -125, Cubs +105

● Spread : Twins -1.5 (+135), Cubs +1.5 (-165)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Twins vs. Cubs

● Minnesota has won four straight and seven of their last ten overall. They currently own a spot in the playoffs as a Wild Card. They are 4½ games behind the Guardians in the AL Central. The Twins are 30-27 on the road this season. They own an overall run differential of +59.

● The Cubs took two of three from the rival Cardinals over the weekend. They have won six of their last ten games overall. They are now 30-26 at Wrigley Field. The Cubs own an overall run differential of +0.

Probable starting pitchers for Minnesota vs. Chicago

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 5): David Festa vs. Kyle Hendricks

○ Twins: Festa (1-2, 6.98 ERA) has allowed 15 earned runs and 23 hits while striking out 21 over 19.1 innings

○ Cubs: Hendricks (3-9, 6.86 ERA) has allowed 65 earned runs and 100 hits while striking out 60 over 85.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins vs. Cubs on August 5, 2024

● The Twins have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.49 units

● The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL Central teams

● No one in the Cubs’ starting lineup tonight has ever faced David Festa

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Twins vs. Cubs game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Twins vs. Cubs game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Cubs on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

