 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

12410605.jpg
2025 All-American Christian Jones Commits to Nebraska
Charles Ross.png
Four-Star Charles Ross Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usavnzlehlv2_240910(1).jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. New Zealand (En Español)
nbc_soccer_nzlgoal_250910.jpg
Wild ricochet gets New Zealand even with USMNT
nbc_soccer_usagoal_240910.jpg
Pulisic’s accurate strike gives USMNT the lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

12410605.jpg
2025 All-American Christian Jones Commits to Nebraska
Charles Ross.png
Four-Star Charles Ross Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usavnzlehlv2_240910(1).jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. New Zealand (En Español)
nbc_soccer_nzlgoal_250910.jpg
Wild ricochet gets New Zealand even with USMNT
nbc_soccer_usagoal_240910.jpg
Pulisic’s accurate strike gives USMNT the lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Veteran stars Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer will rejoin the Texas Rangers’ rotation later this week

  
Published September 10, 2024 11:23 PM
Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers smiles during introductions prior to a game against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field on March 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gunnar Word/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PHOENIX — Veteran stars Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer will rejoin the Texas Rangers’ pitching rotation later this week after both had an extended absence due to injuries.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that deGrom will pitch on Friday and Scherzer on Saturday. Texas is still hanging on the fringe of the AL playoff race, but is six games back for the final wild-card spot.

“They could go five innings, 60 (pitches), somewhere in there,” Bochy said. “If innings are going real smooth, they could go back out.”

The 36-year-old DeGrom will be making his season debut after missing more than a year because of Tommy John surgery. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has weathered five straight injury-filled season.

DeGrom’s last start for the Rangers was on April 28, 2023, his sixth after signing a $185 million, five-year contract as a free agent. that previous offseason. He had surgery six weeks later.

Scherzer - a three-time Cy Young winner - hasn’t pitched in about six weeks because of a shoulder injury. He’s also missed time after offseason back surgery and a thumb injury. The 40-year-old is 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA in eight starts this season.

The Rangers will start prized prospect Kumar Rocker on Thursday. The 24-year-old, who will make his big-league debut, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft.