White Sox place All-Star rookie right-hander Shane Smith on IL with sprained ankle

PITTSBURGH — White Sox rookie Shane Smith was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left ankle on Saturday, four days after the right-hander pitched in the All-Star Game as Chicago’s lone representative.

The White Sox did not immediately provide details on how or when the injury occurred. Smith faced two batters in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s Midsummer Classic in Atlanta, hitting one and retiring the next on a fielder’s choice. His move to the IL was retroactive to Wednesday.

Smith pitched three innings in a loss to Cleveland on July 11, an abbreviated start that manager Will Venable said was planned.

The 25-year-old Smith is 3-7 with a 4.26 ERA in 18 starts. Chicago selected him in the Rule 5 draft in December, and he became the second player to make an All-Star team in the year immediately after being taken in that draft.

The White Sox recalled right-hander Wikelman González from Triple-A Charlotte to take Smith’s roster spot. Also Saturday, Chicago reinstated infielder/outfielder Brooks Baldwin from the 10-day IL and optioned outfielder Will Robertson to Charlotte.