White Sox place Noah Schultz on 15-day IL, recall prospect David Sandlin from Triple-A

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Noah Schultz on the 15-day injured list and recalled right-handed prospect David Sandlin from Triple-A Charlotte.

Schultz is dealing with patellar tendinitis in his right knee, something he said before Chicago’s game against Minnesota that has been “nagging” him for about a week.

“It’s just something that you want to catch before it gets worse,” said Schultz, who added that he tried playing through a similar injury last season.

The move to place Sandlin on the IL is retroactive after he allowed six runs and six hits in four innings in an 8-5 loss at San Francisco. Schultz is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA this season in his first eight major league starts since being promoted on April 14.

Sandlin was 0-0 with a 0.75 ERA while allowing opponents to hit .200 against him in four starts with Charlotte this season.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty began the season on the injured list with a right forearm injury and was reinstated after two rehabilitation starts. Rated the No. 18 prospect in the White Sox’s system by MLB.com, Sandlin was acquired from Boston on Feb. 1 in a deal that also sent right-hander Jordan Hicks to Chicago for right-hander Gage Ziehl and a player to be named.

Sandlin was an 11th-round pick by Kansas City in the 2022 amateur draft out of the University of Oklahoma.