Will Smith agrees to 1-year, $1.5M deal with Rangers

  
Published March 4, 2023 09:10 AM
DeMarcus Cousins

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins flashes three after sinking a 3-point shot during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AP

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Left-handed reliever Will Smith agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Texas Rangers and will report to spring training.

The 33-year-old was 0-3 with a 3.97 ERA and five saves in 65 relief appearances last year for Atlanta and Houston, which acquired him on Aug. 2 for current Ranger Jake Odorizzi. The Astros declined a $13 million option on Nov. 9, allowing Smith to become a free agent as he completed a three-year, $40 million contract.

He was an All-Star with San Francisco in 2019, the final season with the Giants for current Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. Smith had a career-high 37 saves for Atlanta in 2021.

He has a 31-34 career record with 91 saves in 513 appearances over 10 seasons for Kansas City (2012-13), Milwaukee (2014-16), San Francisco (2016, 2018-19), Atlanta (2020-22), and Houston (2022).

Infielder Mark Mathias was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. He was 3 for 10 with three RBIs and three walks in five spring training games.