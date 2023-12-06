 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

lovehatedk.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 14 of 2023 season
Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels is the AP college football player of the year
Mike Aresco
Mike Aresco retiring as AAC commissioner after long championing for leagues outside P5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_231207.jpg
PGA Tour Superstore’s holiday gift ideas
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_231207.jpg
Berry’s Patriots-Steelers fantasy preview
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardonrahm_231207.jpg
PIF can use reported Rahm signing as ‘leverage’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

lovehatedk.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 14 of 2023 season
Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels is the AP college football player of the year
Mike Aresco
Mike Aresco retiring as AAC commissioner after long championing for leagues outside P5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_231207.jpg
PGA Tour Superstore’s holiday gift ideas
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_231207.jpg
Berry’s Patriots-Steelers fantasy preview
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardonrahm_231207.jpg
PIF can use reported Rahm signing as ‘leverage’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Yadier Molina gets front-office job with the St. Louis Cardinals

  
Published December 6, 2023 04:12 PM
Passan: MLB missing chance with Ohtani free agency
December 6, 2023 03:21 PM
Senior MLB insider Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to talk about Shohei Ohtani's free agency talks and how the MLB is missing an opportunity to gain popularity through his negotiations.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Yadier Molina will remain with the St. Louis Cardinals as a special assistant to John Mozeliak, their president of baseball operations, after the longtime catcher wrapped up his 19-year big league career in 2022.

The 41-year-old Molina was a 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner who played all 2,224 games of his career for St. Louis. That included 2,184 games behind the plate, the most by any catcher for one team in major league history.

“We are excited to welcome Yadi back to the St. Louis Cardinals,” Mozeliak said in a statement. “He will provide invaluable help at the major league level, as well as spend time with our minor league teams in his new role with the team.”

Molina trails only Stan Musial, who played 22 seasons for St. Louis, for the most with the club. Along the way, he helped the Cardinals reach four World Series and win championships in 2006 and 2011. His longevity coupled with the success of those Cardinals teams are a big reason why he retired as their career postseason leader in hits (102) and games played (104).

Molina, a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2000 first-year player draft, served as the manager of Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic in 2023. He also managed Navegantes del Magallanes in Venezuela.