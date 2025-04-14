 Skip navigation
Sam Moll
Reds place Sam Moll on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder impingement
The 2025 Masters
Updated PGA Tour career money list standings: Rory McIlroy closes in on Tiger Woods
The 2025 Masters
Rory McIlroy among golf’s most legendary; it could be a while before anyone joins him

Yankees’ Aaron Judge to be U.S. captain at 2026 World Baseball Classic

  
Published April 14, 2025 02:42 PM

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge will be the U.S. captain at next year’s World Baseball Classic, the same role the two-time American League Most Valuable Player fills with the New York Yankees.

Mark DeRosa made the announcement after he was appointed U.S. manager for the second straight WBC.

Judge takes over from the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, who was captain at the 2023 tournament. The U.S. lost the 2023 championship game to Japan 3-2 as Shohei Ohtani struck out Trout, his then-Angels teammate, to end the game.

Judge, who turns 33 on April 26, is the first player announced for the U.S. roster. The outfielder is hitting .357 with a major league-leading 20 RBIs and six home runs, tied for the big league high.