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Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez has left shoulder sprain after crashing into left-field wall in 1st inning

  
Published May 7, 2026 05:19 PM

NEW YORK — New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Domínguez sprained his left shoulder while crashing into the wall as he caught Brandon Nimmo’s drive leading off the first inning of Thursday’s game against Texas.

After the Yankees’ 9-2 win over the Rangers, the team said Domínguez has a low grade AC sprain of his left shoulder, and will be put on the injured list. Concussion tests thus far were negative.

Domínguez, playing outfield for the Yankees for the second time this season, ran 81 feet to catch Nimmo’s 101 mph shot. He gloved the ball 375 feet from the plate as his shoulder hit hard against the video advertising board.

Domínguez’s sunglasses flew off as he fell to the warning track chest first, prompting center fielder Trent Grisham to come over as manager Aaron Boone jogged out to check on Domínguez along with head athletic trainer Tim Lentych, assistant athletic trainer Jimmy Downam and director of sports medicine and rehabilitation Michael Schuk.

Domínguez cupped his head in his glove and sat up after about a minute. He pointed to his shoulder and craned his neck as he was being examined, then walked to a cart under his own power and was seated as the cart drove away.

Cody Bellinger moved from right to left, Amed Rosario switched from third base to right and Ryan McMahon entered the game at third.