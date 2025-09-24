Yankees rally past White Sox 3-2, clinch playoff berth and close within 1 game of Toronto in AL East

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
Scotty Bowman and Ron Francis headline the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Hall of Fame class of 2025
MLB: Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees
2025 MLB Playoffs: Who has clinched, full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler just one of 12 at the Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
nbc_wnba_topplays0921_250923.jpg
Highlights: Lynx, Fever start semifinals with wins
nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
Scotty Bowman and Ron Francis headline the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Hall of Fame class of 2025
MLB: Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees
2025 MLB Playoffs: Who has clinched, full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler just one of 12 at the Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
nbc_wnba_topplays0921_250923.jpg
Highlights: Lynx, Fever start semifinals with wins
nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Yankees rally past White Sox 3-2, clinch playoff berth and close within 1 game of Toronto in AL East

  
Published September 23, 2025 11:26 PM
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
September 12, 2025 02:57 PM
With Anthony Volpe apparently playing through a shoulder injury since early May, James Schiano outlines how this may have affected Volpe's production and fantasy value as Jose Caballero as taken at bats from Volpe.

NEW YORK — José Caballero’s RBI single with two out in the ninth inning scored Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 Tuesday night, securing their eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons.

With the win, the Yankees (89-68) moved within a game of AL East-leading Toronto (90-67) and reached the postseason for the 60th time in team history. It was New York’s second victory in 61 games when trailing through eight innings.

Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells opened the ninth inning with singles off Brandon Eisert (3-7). After Trent Grisham bounced into a double play, Judge drew his second intentional walk of the game. Cody Bellinger followed with a walk and Volpe scored on a wild pitch by Eisert. Caballero then punctuated a nine-pitch at-bat against Steven Wilson by looping a single that dropped in front of center fielder Brooks Baldwin as Judge scored the winning run.

Caballero was mobbed at first base by his teammates and doused with water by Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Wells as he conducted his postgame interview.

Colson Montgomery hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Luis Gil to give the White Sox a 2-1 lead.

New York faltered in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before Caballero delivered his biggest hit as a Yankee.

Gil, auditioning for a spot in New York’s rotation, allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Austin Wells had an RBI double in the second for the Yankees, who are 20-8 in their past 28 games.

Chicago rookie Shane Smith allowed one run and five hits in five innings. He walked four and tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

Luke Weaver (4-4) stranded a Chicago runner in the ninth before the Yankees rallied in the bottom half of the inning.

Judge drew his 33rd and 34th intentional walks, extending his team record.

New York LHP Max Fried (18-5, 2.92 ERA) starts on Wednesday. The White Sox have not named a starter,