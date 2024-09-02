Yankees vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 2

It’s Labor Day and tonight the New York Yankees go to work looking to snap a 2-game losing streak when they take the field in Arlington, TX against the Rangers. Yesterday, St. Louis scored 13 runs over the final 6 innings to smack New York 14-7. Jordan Walker led the way for the Cardinals with the 1st 5-hit day of his career. The Texas Rangers came from behind to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 in 10 innings. Josh Jung walked it off for Texas smashing a 3-run HR off Mason Miller.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Rangers - live today

● Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

● Time: 8:05PM EST

● Site: Globe Life Field

● City: Arlington, TX

● TV/Streaming: YES, BSSW

Game odds for Yankees vs. Rangers

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Money Line : Rangers +150, Yankees -185

● Spread : Rangers +1.5 (-105), Yankees -1.5 (-115)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Rangers

● Sunday’s loss dropped New York to 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 42-27 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +121.

● The Rangers are not making the playoffs, but the defending champs have been playing better of late winning their last 2 and 7 of their last 10. Texas is 36-32 at Globe Life Field. Their overall run differential for the season is -45.

● Who’s Hot? Gleyber Torres is hitting .300 (13-39) over his last 11 games with hits in 10 of them. Too early to call Anthony Rizzo hot but he is back in the lineup. He went 2-4 Sunday and drove in a run in the loss to the Cardinals.

● Who’s Not! Marcus Semien is just 1 for his last 21 (.048) for the Rangers.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Texas

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 2): Gerrit Cole vs. Jack Leiter

○ Yankees: Cole (5-3, 3.86 ERA) has allowed 27 earned runs and 62 hits while striking out 69 over 63 innings

○ Rangers: Leiter (0-1, 12.82 ERA) has allowed 19 earned runs and 24 hits while striking out 11 over 13.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Rangers on September 2, 2024

● Gerrit Cole was 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA in 5 starts in August. He had 31Ks in just 28 innings.

● Adolis Garcia is 5-16 with 1 HR and 3 RBIs in his career against Gerrit Cole

● Aaron Judge has 157 hits with a .461 on-base percentage and a .715 slugging percentage, all team-highs for New York

● Jack Leiter is the son of former Yankees’ hurler Al Leiter

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Yankees vs. Rangers game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 8.5 runs

