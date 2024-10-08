Yankees vs. Royals Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

Salvador Perez went yard leading off the 4th inning and opened the flood gates as the Royals went on to score 4 in the frame and from there rolled to a 4-2 victory in Game 2 of their Division Series against the New York Yankees Monday night.

Tommy Pham, Garrett Hampson, and Maikel Garcia each singled to drive in runs as part of the 4-run 4th for Kansas City. The Yankees did not help themselves Monday night as they stranded 8 baserunners. Carlos Rodon took the loss for the Yankees while Angel Zerpa came on in relief of Cole Ragans in the 5th to claim the win for KC.

The series is now tied at one game apiece with Game 3 slated for Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees @ Royals – Game 3

● Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

● Time: 7:08 PM ET

● Site: Kauffman Stadium

● City: Kansas City, MO

● TV/Streaming: TBS, TruTV, MAX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game 3 odds for Yankees @ Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Kansas City Royals (-105), New York Yankees (-115)

● Spread: Royals +1.5 (-185), Yankees -1.5 (+150)

● Total: 7.5

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Probable starting pitchers for New York @ Kansas City

● Wednesday’s pitching matchup (October 9): Clarke Schmidt vs. Seth Lugo



Royals: Lugo – pitched 4.1 innings against Baltimore in the Wild Card round allowing 5 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 6. In the regular season, Lugo went 16-9 with a 3.00 ERA.

Lugo – pitched 4.1 innings against Baltimore in the Wild Card round allowing 5 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 6. In the regular season, Lugo went 16-9 with a 3.00 ERA. Yankees: Schmidt – has yet to appear in the 2024 postseason. Compiled a regular season record of 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA allowing 71 hits and 27 earned runs while striking out 93 in 85.1 innings.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals @ Yankees

Aaron Judge is 1-7 with 4 strikeouts through the 1 st 2 games of this series.

2 games of this series. Judge 37 hits in 178 career postseason ABs (.208) with 13 HRs and 70 strikeouts

Seth Lugo faced the Yankees twice this season. He gave up 4 earned runs over 7 innings and took the loss on June 10 th . He pitched 7 scoreless innings giving up just 3 hits while striking out 10 on September 10.

. He pitched 7 scoreless innings giving up just 3 hits while striking out 10 on September 10. Clarke Schmidt has not faced the Royals this season.

Playoff Histories for Kansas City and New York

Royals: KC won World Series titles in 1985 and 2015. They won the American League pennant in1980, 1985, 2014, and 2015. They have won the AL Central once (2015) and the AL West 7 times (1976-81, 1984, and 1985).

KC won World Series titles in 1985 and 2015. They won the American League pennant in1980, 1985, 2014, and 2015. They have won the AL Central once (2015) and the AL West 7 times (1976-81, 1984, and 1985). Yankees: New York won 27 World Championships. Their last World Series victory was in 2009. They have been to the playoffs 57 times and won 40 AL pennants

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Game 3 of the series between Kansas City and New York

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Game 3 between the Royals and the Yankees:

Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Royals on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Royals on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Royals on the Run Line

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Royals on the Run Line Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the UNDER of 7.5 Total Runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

