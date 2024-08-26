 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Coco Gauff begins U.S. Open title defense with win, new motto
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30
The TOUR Championship - Final Round
Who has won the FedExCup? Full list of champions since 2007

Top Clips

nbc_oht_skyplayoffhopes_240826.jpg
Reese setting records, keeping Sky in playoff mix
nbc_oht_acesvskyplayoffs_240826.jpg
Wilson’s game-winner is momentum Aces need
nbc_ffhh_lasttierte_240826.jpg
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Coco Gauff begins U.S. Open title defense with win, new motto
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30
The TOUR Championship - Final Round
Who has won the FedExCup? Full list of champions since 2007

Top Clips

nbc_oht_skyplayoffhopes_240826.jpg
Reese setting records, keeping Sky in playoff mix
nbc_oht_acesvskyplayoffs_240826.jpg
Wilson’s game-winner is momentum Aces need
nbc_ffhh_lasttierte_240826.jpg
Best bets for tight end receiving totals in 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Ironman: Tom Vialle wins first Pro Motocross National

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 26, 2024 05:30 PM

Tom Vialle became the fourth first-time winner in the 250 Pro Motocross division with a victory in Moto 1 and a fourth-place finish in Moto 2 of the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana. It was his seventh overall podium in 11 rounds of competition and elevated him to second in Motocross points above Levi Kitchen, who failed to earn points in Moto 2 after crashing.

Vialle earned the holeshot for both races, and after leading all 16 laps of Moto 1 and the first nine of Moto 2, he tired near the end and faded. Before he lost pace, Vialle’s determination in the middle of Moto 2 thrilled fans with three laps of intense competition when he was caught and ultimately passed by the 2024 Pro Motocross champion Haiden Deegan.

However, Vialle could not overtake Kitchen in SMX points and enters the playoffs seeded third.

Click here for in-race updates and a recap from Ironman

Chance Hymas ran well in both motos and put any questions about his health to rest after massive crashes at Spring Creek and Unadilla earlier this season. He finished sixth in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2 to secure his eighth Motocross top-five of the season. Hymas is one of four riders who scored his first Motocross 250 National win this year at RedBud MX Park in July. Ty Masterpool won at High Point, and Kitchen scored his first overall win at Spring Creek.

RJ Hampshire earned the same number of points as Hymas and was more consistent with a fourth in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2, but he was awarded third overall due to the tiebreaker and the extra points that went along with Hymas’ second-place finish.

Deegan crashed on the first lap of Moto 1 and failed to crack the top 10 in an MX moto for the first time this year. He jokingly stated that his mother called between the races and threatened he was in trouble, so he picked up the pace in the second feature and won his 10th moto of the year.

Jordon Smith finished 1-1 and finished fifth overall. It was his second top-five this season after also finishing that well in Southwick, Massachusetts, in June. Smith ended the season sixth in combined SMX points.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 11 in Crawfordsville, Indiana:

Results

Click here for the official 250 results from Ironman.

Moto 1
Results
Lap Chart
Individual Lap Times
Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2
Results
Lap Chart
Individual Lap Times
Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points
SuperMotocross Rider Points
Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 11 at Ironman (points earners):

1. Tom Vialle, 1 - 4 (43)
2. Chance Hymas, 6 - 2 (38)
3. RJ Hampshire, 4 - 3 (38)
4. Haiden Deegan, 11 - 1 (36)
5. Jordon Smith, 3 - 8 (34)
6. Ty Masterpool, 5 - 6 (33)
7. Ryder DiFrancesco, 7 - 5 (32)
8. Max Anstie, 13 - 7 (24)
9. Ken Roczen, 9 - 12 (23)
10. Jalek Swoll, 12 - 10 (22)
11. Levi Kitchen, 2 - 35 (22)
12. Drew Adams, 15 - 11 (18)
13. Dilan Schwartz, 14 - 16 (14)
14. Julien Beaumer, 8 - 30 (14)
15. Joseph Savatgy, 40 - 9 (13)
16. Nicholas Romano, 17 - 14 (13)
17. Pierce Brown, 10 - 38 (12)
18. Talon Hawkins, 18 - 15 (11)
19. Coty Schock, 33 - 13 (9)
20. Mark Fineis, 20 - 18 (6)
21. Parker Ross, 16 - 33 (6)
22. Chandler Baker, 39 - 17 (5)
23. Lux Turner, 25 - 19 (3)
24. Trevin Nelson, 19 - 29 (3)
25. Brock Bennett, 26 - 20 (2)
26. Lance Kobusch, 22 - 21 (1)
27. Kyle Wise, 21 - 24 (1)

More SuperMotocross News

450 Results from Ironman
Chase Sexton sweeps Ironman
Chase Sexton clinches Motocross title with Moto 1 win
Ken Roczen races in Ironman 250s
Eli Tomac renews with Yamaha for final season
Ironman Betting Odds
Tom Vialle named to Team France for MXoN
Haiden Deegan wins 250 MX title
Chase Sexton wins fifth straight at Budds Creek
Adam Cianciarulo’s take on the Budds Creek