2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Ironman: Tom Vialle wins first Pro Motocross National

Tom Vialle became the fourth first-time winner in the 250 Pro Motocross division with a victory in Moto 1 and a fourth-place finish in Moto 2 of the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana. It was his seventh overall podium in 11 rounds of competition and elevated him to second in Motocross points above Levi Kitchen, who failed to earn points in Moto 2 after crashing.

Vialle earned the holeshot for both races, and after leading all 16 laps of Moto 1 and the first nine of Moto 2, he tired near the end and faded. Before he lost pace, Vialle’s determination in the middle of Moto 2 thrilled fans with three laps of intense competition when he was caught and ultimately passed by the 2024 Pro Motocross champion Haiden Deegan.

However, Vialle could not overtake Kitchen in SMX points and enters the playoffs seeded third.

Chance Hymas ran well in both motos and put any questions about his health to rest after massive crashes at Spring Creek and Unadilla earlier this season. He finished sixth in Moto 1 and second in Moto 2 to secure his eighth Motocross top-five of the season. Hymas is one of four riders who scored his first Motocross 250 National win this year at RedBud MX Park in July. Ty Masterpool won at High Point, and Kitchen scored his first overall win at Spring Creek.

RJ Hampshire earned the same number of points as Hymas and was more consistent with a fourth in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2, but he was awarded third overall due to the tiebreaker and the extra points that went along with Hymas’ second-place finish.

Deegan crashed on the first lap of Moto 1 and failed to crack the top 10 in an MX moto for the first time this year. He jokingly stated that his mother called between the races and threatened he was in trouble, so he picked up the pace in the second feature and won his 10th moto of the year.

Jordon Smith finished 1-1 and finished fifth overall. It was his second top-five this season after also finishing that well in Southwick, Massachusetts, in June. Smith ended the season sixth in combined SMX points.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 11 in Crawfordsville, Indiana:

Results

Click here for the official 250 results from Ironman.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 11 at Ironman (points earners):

1. Tom Vialle, 1 - 4 (43)

2. Chance Hymas, 6 - 2 (38)

3. RJ Hampshire, 4 - 3 (38)

4. Haiden Deegan, 11 - 1 (36)

5. Jordon Smith, 3 - 8 (34)

6. Ty Masterpool, 5 - 6 (33)

7. Ryder DiFrancesco, 7 - 5 (32)

8. Max Anstie, 13 - 7 (24)

9. Ken Roczen, 9 - 12 (23)

10. Jalek Swoll, 12 - 10 (22)

11. Levi Kitchen, 2 - 35 (22)

12. Drew Adams, 15 - 11 (18)

13. Dilan Schwartz, 14 - 16 (14)

14. Julien Beaumer, 8 - 30 (14)

15. Joseph Savatgy, 40 - 9 (13)

16. Nicholas Romano, 17 - 14 (13)

17. Pierce Brown, 10 - 38 (12)

18. Talon Hawkins, 18 - 15 (11)

19. Coty Schock, 33 - 13 (9)

20. Mark Fineis, 20 - 18 (6)

21. Parker Ross, 16 - 33 (6)

22. Chandler Baker, 39 - 17 (5)

23. Lux Turner, 25 - 19 (3)

24. Trevin Nelson, 19 - 29 (3)

25. Brock Bennett, 26 - 20 (2)

26. Lance Kobusch, 22 - 21 (1)

27. Kyle Wise, 21 - 24 (1)

