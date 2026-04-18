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Cole Davies edges Seth Hammaker in Cleveland Triple Crown Qualification 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 18, 2026 09:25 AM

CELEVELAND, Ohio: Qualification has added significance this week for the Triple Crown format race at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, since the top 18 head directly into the afternoon program.

Qualification 1

Cole Davies (46.690) edged Seth Hammaker (46.695) on his final lap to sit on top of the board in the first qualification session for the Cleveland Triple Crown.

Daxton Bennick (47.475) keeps his momentum alive with the third fastest time in the first session.

Fourth-place Coty Schock (48.134) and Devin Simonson (48.189) rounded out the top five.

On the cusp of the top 18, Luke Neese (49.167) posted the 18th-quickest time with Bryton Carroll (49.187) just outside the mark.

Qualification 1 Results