Justin Cooper, Eli Tomac win Nashville 450 Supercross heats

Eli Tomac struggled through the last three rounds, and Hunter Lawrence had a huge crash in Detroit, so both entered Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, needing a strong finish.

Eli Tomac won his heat as Lawrence finished second to Justin Cooper in his.

Cole Davies, Seth Hammaker win Nashville 250 Supercross heats Cole Davies has an opportunity to take firm control of the 250 East Championship in Nashville.

Heat 1

Justin Cooper grabbed the early lead over Lawrence.

Webb slotted into third as the field hit the second lap.

Garrett Marchbanks showed early speed, posted fourth on Lap 3. Joey Savatgy rounded out the top five.

Chase Sexton was 10th at the halfway mark, one position behind the guaranteed transfer riders.

Sexton finally got into the top nine on Lap 4.

Cole Thompson jumped off track on Lap 5.

When the white flag waved, Cooper, Lawrence, and Webb held the podium positions,

Savatgy passed Marchbanks on Lap 6.

Marchbanks dropped another position, giving fifth to Dylan Ferrandis.

That is how they finished with Cooper taking the victory.

Sexton moved up to seventh and transferred directly into the feature.

Shane McElrath (eighth) and Vince Friese (ninth).

Friese pushed Tristan Lane off course on the final lap to secure ninth.

Heat 1 Results

Heat 2

Jorge Prado earned another holeshot.

Malcolm Stewart and Tomac settled into second and third, respectively.

Ken Roczen was pinched on the start, but he recovered to move into the top five by the end of Lap 1.

Roczen slipped past Tomac on Lap 2 and then dropped his bike. He lost only two positions on recovery,

Roczen moved into fourth on Lap 3.

Jordon Smith took fifth away from Cornelius Tondel.

Roczen’s fall cost only one position, but he was 8.6 seconds behind the leader at the halfway mark,

Tomac moved into second with two minutes remaining. He had Prado in his sights.

Prado jumped off the track, handing Tomac the lead on Lap 5. Prado fell to third, giving Stewart second.

Tomac won his first heat since Daytona.

Second-place Stewart and Prado take the final podium positions.

Roczen finished fourth with Justin Hill fifth.

Christian Craig (sixth), Dean Wilson in his first race of 2026 Supercross (seventh), Smith (eighth), and Colt Nichols (ninth) also advanced directly into the feature.

Heat 2 Results

