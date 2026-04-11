Cole Davies, Seth Hammaker win Nashville 250 Supercross heats

Cole Davies has an opportunity to take firm control of the 250 East division this week at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Davies led from the gate drop through the checkered flag for his heat win. Hammaker stalked Nate Thrasher and grabbed the lead as time ran off the clock.

Justin Cooper, Eli Tomac win Nashville 450 Supercross heats The top three racers in the championship hunt were the three fastest in qualification.

Heat 1

Davies established domination quickly by earning the holeshot and pulling away from the field in the opening laps.

Back from injury, Drew Adams slotted into second in the first half of the race, and although he gave up 1.5 seconds early, he paced Davies through the middle of the heat.

Making his professional debut, Landen Gordon held the final position with a five-second gap to the leader.

With two minutes on the clock, Coty Schock was pushed off course, giving the mechanics a palpitation as he rode through the middle of them.

Devin Simonson in fourth and Henry Miller rounded out the top five as time ran off the clock.

Davies held on for the Heat 1 victory. Seth Hammaker will line up on Heat 2.

Adams finished second with Gordon taking third.

Simonson (fourth), Henry Miller (fifth), Schock (sixth), Marshal Weltin (seventh), Gavin Towers (eighth) and Kyle Peters also advanced directly into the Main.

Heat 1 Results

Heat 2

Nate Thrasher took the early lead in the second heat, beating Hammaker to the finish line on Lap 1.

Nick Romano slotted into third with a 2.9-second gap on Lap 2.

Fourth-place Daxton Bennick and Izaih Clark rounded out the top five.

At the halfway mark, Thrasher held a lead of more than one second.

Hammaker took the top spot away from Thrasher as the clock wound down to zero.

Hammaker won by 1.996 seconds over Thrasher.

Bennick took the final podium position.

Fourth-place Romano and Clark rounded out the top five.

Jeremy Hand (sixth), Luke Clout (seventh), Luke Neese (eighth), and Derek Kelley (ninth) also advanced directly into the main.

Heat 2 Results

