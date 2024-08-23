Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 11 at Ironman: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 11 of Pro Motocross marks the end of the 2024 season and there is still a championship to be decided at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. With a 28-point lead, Chase Sexton needs only to keep Hunter Lawrence in sight to earn the 450 title and head into the three-round SuperMotocross World Championship with more momentum than any other rider in the field.

After finishing fourth in Moto 1 last week, Eli Tomac knocked some rust off and will use Ironman to ensure he is 100 percent before pursuing the $1 million payout that comes with an SMX 4450 title.

In 250s, Haiden Deegan wrapped up the title last week in Mechanicsville, Maryland, but he wants the distinction of winning the last two motos of the year and the big check that comes with those victories.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 11 of the 2024 Motocross season at Ironman:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 11 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, will begin live Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo in Spanish, and the NBC Sports App. The program will re-air on CNBC at 2 a.m. Monday on the USA Network.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

Race program

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

1:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

2:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

2:50 p.m.: Halftime

3:45 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:45 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

