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The World Supercross Championship announces its first Brazilian team, 595 Racing

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 29, 2026 03:10 PM
WSX 2026 595 Racing Greg Aranda.jpg

World Supercross Championship

World Supercross Championship

The World Supercross Championship (WSX) announced its first Brazilian team, 595 Racing, enhancinThe ag the global nature of supercross racing.

The team is based out of Cajamar, São Paulo, with a history of racing in Brazilian Arenacross and supercross

For 2026, 595 Racing will be the official KTM Factory team for Brazil.

“Joining the World Supercross Championship is a major milestone for our team and something we’ve been working towards for a long time,” Guilherme Kyrillos, Team Principal of 595 Racing, said in a news release. “We started 595 Racing with a passion for motocross and a clear goal of creating opportunities for young Brazilian riders who didn’t always have access to the equipment or structure needed to compete.

“As the team has grown, so has our ambition. Competing at world championship level was a personal goal for me and a shared goal for the entire team, and with the work we’ve done alongside our team manager Hugo Basaula, we’re ready to take this next step.”

The team has not yet announced its rider lineup.

595 Racing’s entry is another strong example of the championship’s global growth and its ability to provide a platform for leading teams from around the world,” Thomas Covington, Director of Racing, World Supercross, said. “They have built a proven program in Brazil, backed by results and a clear long-term vision, and we’re pleased to welcome them to the championship as Brazil’s first representative at this level.”