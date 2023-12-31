2023 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

CREW CHIEF: Jonathan Hassler

TEAM: Team Penske

POINTS: First in Cup Series

WINS: Three (Charlotte, Talladega II, Martinsville II)

LAPS LED: 562

TOP 5s: Eight

TOP 10s: 18

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Blaney won a points race for the first time in the Next Gen era. He scored a crown jewel by winning the Coca-Cola 600. He won for the first time at Martinsville and for the third time at Talladega.

Blaney’s three wins tied his career-best mark from 2021. He moved to 10 career Cup wins, tying Donnie Allison, Clint Bowyer, Sterling Marlin and William Byron.

Blaney and his team found speed when it mattered most. His finishes in the final six races of the playoffs were first, 12th, sixth, second, first and second.

Blaney won the Cup Series championship after reaching the Championship 4 for the first time. He delivered Team Penske’s second straight Cup title.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Blaney had inconsistent performances during the regular season. This included three straight finishes of 21st or worse early in the season and three straight finishes of 31st or worse in the summer.

Blaney only won once during the regular season. He did not reach Victory Lane again until the Round of 12 of the playoffs. Blaney’s average finish (14.1) and his eight top-five finishes were his worst numbers since the 2018 season.

Blaney only had one top-10 finish in six road course races. He finished ninth at Watkins Glen, 12th at the Roval, 13th at Indianapolis, 33rd at Chicago, 31st at Sonoma, and 21st at Circuit of the Americas.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Blaney will be in contention at every superspeedway race and at Phoenix, where he has five straight finishes of fourth or better. At least one win is possible. If the new Mustang Dark Horse makes Ford teams more competitive, Blaney will have a better opportunity to defend his championship.

