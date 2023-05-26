 Skip navigation
Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup: Justin Allgaier scores pole

  
Published May 26, 2023 01:36 PM

Justin Allgaier won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Allgaier scored his eighth career pole after a lap of 181.172 mph on Friday.

MORE: Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup

John Hunter Nemechek (1780.246 mph) will start second. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs (180.228 mph), Cole Custer (179.940) and Allgaier’s teammate at JR Motorsports, Brandon Jones (179.057).

Kyle Busch, driving a Kaulig Racing car, qualified sixth with a lap of 178.826 mph.

The race is scheduled to begin at 12:19 p.m. ET on Saturday.