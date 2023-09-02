 Skip navigation
Cup Series starting line up for Southern 500 at Darlington

  
Published September 2, 2023 02:49 PM

DARLINGTON, SC— Christopher Bell will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday night on USA Network (6 p.m. ET).

Toyota Racing drivers took the top three spots with Denny Hamlin qualifying second and Tyler Reddick qualifying third.

Ryan Blaney was the top Ford driver as he qualified fourth. Brad Keselowski qualified fifth.

MORE: Darlington starting lineup

Kyle Busch was the top Chevrolet driver as he qualified 11th. Carson Hocevar qualified 15th as he prepares for his second career Cup Series start.

William Byron, the winner of the spring race at Darlington, qualified 23rd. He was ahead of fellow playoff drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (25th), Ross Chastain (27th) and Martin Truex Jr. (31st).