Focused Health joins Zane Smith as anchor sponsor

  
Published January 26, 2024 09:19 AM

Trackhouse Racing has announced that insurance agency Focused Health will join Zane Smith for his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Focused Health will be the anchor sponsor of the No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro with 20 primary races. Smith will drive for Spire Motorsports as part of an agreement between the two teams.

The first event on Focused Health’s schedule is the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 4. Trackhouse Racing and Spire Motorsports did not announce the rest of the 20 races on the schedule.

“This partnership with Focused Health is incredibly important to me, Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing,” Smith said in a statement. “It will be my job this year to bring awareness to the government supported health insurance programs available to our fans.

“These programs are both primary and supplemental, and Focused Health will educate those in need and introduce them to the programs readily available.”

Focused Health is the second sponsor to join Smith for his rookie season. Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing previously announced that WeatherTech will sponsor Smith during the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.