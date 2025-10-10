How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info and weather

In perhaps the second-biggest race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Las Vegas Motor Speedway will open the Round of 8 for the fourth consecutive season.

Last year Joey Logano became the third driver in the last four seasons to capture the championship after winning the Round of 8 opener. The Team Penske star also won at Las Vegas on his way to the 2022 title. In 2021, Kyle Larson won at Texas on his way to the championship.

Las Vegas will mark the seventh and final race on a 1.5-mile oval this season.

The next three races will determine the field of the Championship 4 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Here are the Cup playoff standings heading into Las Vegas: Denny Hamlin 4,036 points, Ryan Blaney 4,034, Larson 4,032, William Byron 4,032, Christopher Bell 4,028, Chase Briscoe 4,018 and Logano (4,008).

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:35 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 2:30 p.m. ... The drivers meeting will be at 4:25 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 4:50 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Britnee Kellogg at 5:17 p.m. ... The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 5:24 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval in Las Vegas, Nevada.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

PURSE: $9,797,935

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

TV/RADIO: USA will broadcast the race starting with Countdown to Green at 5 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground: Sunny with a high of 79 degrees and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph with no chance of rain. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Josh Berry became the first driver to earn his first career Cup victory at Las Vegas, winninng the March 16 race.

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano led the final six laps on a fuel mileage gamble, winning the Oct. 20 race at Las Vegas to advance to the Championship 4.