How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Mexico City: Start time, TV streaming info, weather

NASCAR’s premier series will race south of the border for the first time Sunday — and outside the United States for the first time in nearly 67 years.

The 100-lap event at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will mark the third international points race for the NASCAR Cup Series — the past two were in Canada with the most recent being in Toronto on July 18, 1958.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez’s 15-turn, 2.42-mile layout will become the 16th road course to play host to a Cup race — and the sixth road course of the past 10 to be held on a road or street course. The track, which held Xfinity races from 2005-08, is the 13th new track in Cup since 2000.

Chase Elliott (three victories), Ryan Blaney (two) and Joey Logano (two) have won seven of the past 11 Cup points races at tracks new to the schedule.

Mexico City marks the start of a critical stretch of road courses, which will comprise four of the final 11 races in the 2025 regular season. Hendrick Motorsports, which has won at a Cup-record eight road courses, leads in poles, wins, top fives, top 10s, laps led and average finish on road courses since the Next Gen car was introduced in 2022.

Hendrick drivers have won of the past eight on road or street courses (two wins apiece for William Byron and Kyle Larson and one for Alex Bowman).

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Mexico City

(All times Eastern)

START: The race will begin shortly after 3 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 11:30 a.m. ... The drivers meeting is at 1:45 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 2:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 100 laps (242 miles) on the 15-turn, 2.42-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 45.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 37 cars entered at Mexico City.

TV/RADIO: Amazon Prime will be streaming the race broadcast starting at 2 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUndergound — Mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees and winds from the east at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 16% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: This is the inaugural event. The most recent international points race in the Cup Series was held July 18, 1958 at Canadian Exposition Stadium, in Toronto. Lee Petty won as Richard Petty made his Cup debut.