Members of Daniel Suarez’s family involved in highway crash in North Carolina

The wife, mother and mother-in-law of NASCAR Cup driver Daniel Suarez were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after an auto accident, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Julia Suarez, wife of Daniel Suarez, was driving the Chevrolet Blazer on Highway 73 in Iron Station, North Carolina, when she slowed to make a left-hand turn and was struck by a vehicle from behind, according to Master Trooper Chris Casey of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Casey stated that the contact from behind sent the vehicle with Suarez and two family members into oncoming traffic and the vehicle was sideswiped. That contact sent it into the path of another vehicle.

Master Trooper Casey stated all three from the Suarez vehicle were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Randall Scott Goodman Jr. of Iron Station, North Carolina, was charged with failure to reduce speed in the incident and also charged with a registration violation and inspection violation, according to Master Trooper Casey.