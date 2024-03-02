 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Las Vegas

  
Published March 2, 2024 04:30 PM

The Cup drivers have set the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Joey Logano won the pole with a lap of 184.357 mph. He has qualified on the front row for all three races this season. Logano was one of four Ford drivers to qualify inside the top 10. Austin Cindric in third, Chase Briscoe in sixth and Chris Buescher in ninth were the three others.

MORE: Las Vegas starting lineup

Kyle Larson in second was the fastest Chevrolet driver. He secured his spot on the front row with a lap of 184.225 mph. William Byron in fourth was the only other Chevrolet driver to make it to the final round of qualifying.

Bubba Wallace was the fastest Toyota driver. He qualified fifth with a lap of 183.648 mph. He leads a group that includes Martin Truex Jr. in seventh, Ty Gibbs in eighth and Christopher Bell in 10th.

Carson Hocevar was the fastest rookie. He secured the 14th spot in the lineup with a lap of 183.181 mph.

There are 37 cars on the entry list for Sunday’s race. All will have a spot in the starting lineup.