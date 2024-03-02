How to watch Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info and weather

Cup teams take on Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time this season Sunday afternoon.

Hendrick Motorsports has won three of the four Next Gen Cup races at the 1.5-mile track. Alex Bowman won the spring race in 2022, William Byron won last season’s spring race and Kyle Larson won last season’s playoff race. Joey Logano is the only other driver to win at Las Vegas in a Next Gen car.

Friday 5: NASCAR Cup teams looking for answers in Las Vegas The winningest Cup driver over the last year has no idea what to expect this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There will be 37 cars on the entry list for Sunday’s race. NY Racing Team will make its first start of the season with JJ Yeley as the driver after failing to qualify for the Daytona 500 in February.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRE-RACE: The invocation will take place at 3:30 p.m. ... Kaeyra will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m. ... Raiders punter AJ Cole will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying takes place Saturday at 2:50 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage continues with NASCAR RaceDay on Fox at 3 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny skies. A high of 61 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won the pole and led nine laps but finished last after a crash in the final stage. William Byron swept the first two stages and led 176 laps. Kyle Larson was in the lead in the final stage but an Aric Almirola crash sent the race to overtime. Byron took back the lead in overtime and won his first race of the season. Larson, Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell rounded out the top five.