NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Las Vegas

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the first race of the West Coast swing.

All three national series will be in action as teams take on the 1.5-mile track for the first time this season.

Kyle Busch won last season’s Truck race at Las Vegas. Austin Hill, the winner of this season’s first two races, and Riley Herbst split last season’s Xfinity races at Las Vegas. William Byron and Kyle Larson split the Cup races at Las Vegas.

This weekend marks the first traditional race for the Ford Dark Horse Mustang and the Toyota Camry XSE. Teams will see how the new bodies stack up against the Chevrolet Camaro after back-to-back superspeedway races.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 69 degrees. High of 62 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 16 mph at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with 64 degrees and a 9% chance of rain. High of 63 degrees, a 7% chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 27 mph at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 56 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series race.

Friday, March 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Truck Series

1:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 - 8 :30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4:35 – 4:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

5:05 – 6 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

6:35 - 6:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

7:05 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

9 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

2 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:05 - 2:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

2:50 – 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity