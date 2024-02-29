 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_bestofarlington_240227.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Arlington: Jett Lawrence rises to the top
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
Basketball Pickups: Ziaire Williams should be on your radar
nbc_wcbb_clarkrecordshot_240215__991444.jpg
Caitlin Clark moves past Lynette Woodard in all-time women’s college basketball scoring

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteblindresumetc_240228.jpg
Blind picking NCAA title contender resumes
nbc_roto_btebracketbuster_240228.jpg
Picking the best blind bracket-buster bets
nbc_wcbb_clarkmix_240228.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark torches Minnesota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_bestofarlington_240227.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Arlington: Jett Lawrence rises to the top
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
Basketball Pickups: Ziaire Williams should be on your radar
nbc_wcbb_clarkrecordshot_240215__991444.jpg
Caitlin Clark moves past Lynette Woodard in all-time women’s college basketball scoring

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteblindresumetc_240228.jpg
Blind picking NCAA title contender resumes
nbc_roto_btebracketbuster_240228.jpg
Picking the best blind bracket-buster bets
nbc_wcbb_clarkmix_240228.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark torches Minnesota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Las Vegas

  
Published February 29, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the first race of the West Coast swing.

All three national series will be in action as teams take on the 1.5-mile track for the first time this season.

Kyle Busch won last season’s Truck race at Las Vegas. Austin Hill, the winner of this season’s first two races, and Riley Herbst split last season’s Xfinity races at Las Vegas. William Byron and Kyle Larson split the Cup races at Las Vegas.

AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading to Las Vegas
Atlanta provided a dramatic finish along with plenty of good and bad for teams.

This weekend marks the first traditional race for the Ford Dark Horse Mustang and the Toyota Camry XSE. Teams will see how the new bodies stack up against the Chevrolet Camaro after back-to-back superspeedway races.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 69 degrees. High of 62 degrees, no chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 16 mph at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with 64 degrees and a 9% chance of rain. High of 63 degrees, a 7% chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 27 mph at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 56 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series race.

Friday, March 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 1:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 3:30 - 8 :30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 – 4:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 6 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 6:35 - 6:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 7:05 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 9 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 2 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 2:05 - 2:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)
  • 2:50 – 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)