NASCAR Friday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

The Xfinity Series makes its first appearance Friday at Sonoma Raceway.

Xfinity teams, coming off last weekend’s race at Portland International Raceway, get 50 minutes of practice Friday because Sonoma is a new venue for the series.

Seven Cup drivers , including Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez, are among those entered in the Xfinity race. Suarez won the Cup race at Sonoma last year.

Xfinity teams will qualify and race Saturday at the 1.99-mile road course.

Sonoma Raceway

Weather

Friday : Mostly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees.

Friday, June 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open





11 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series West

1 - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

