NASCAR Friday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Dale Jarrett, Nate Ryan, and Marty Snider take a look at the playoff leaderboard heading into Sonoma, where only 10 races remain for drivers to qualify for the playoffs, and there are several feeling the pressure.
The Xfinity Series makes its first appearance Friday at Sonoma Raceway.
Xfinity teams, coming off last weekend’s race at Portland International Raceway, get 50 minutes of practice Friday because Sonoma is a new venue for the series.
Seven Cup drivers , including Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez, are among those entered in the Xfinity race. Suarez won the Cup race at Sonoma last year.
Xfinity teams will qualify and race Saturday at the 1.99-mile road course.
Sonoma Raceway
Weather
Friday : Mostly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees.
Friday, June 9
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series West
- 1 - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 2 - 3 p.m. — ARCA West practice
- 3:10 - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying
- 4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
- 6:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (64 laps, 127.36 miles; live on FloRacing, will air on CNBC at 11:30 a.m. ET on June 18)