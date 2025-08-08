NASCAR Friday schedule at Watkins Glen International

The ARCA and Truck series will race Friday at Watkins Glen International as the road course in New York opens its annual NASCAR weekend.

After practicing and qualifying from 10 to 11:20 a.m., ARCA will race at 2 p.m. The Truck series will practice and qualify from 11:35 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before racing at 5 p.m.

There will be four Cup drivers in the Truck race: Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain.

Xfinity full-time driver Connor Zilisch will be racing in the Truck race (and in Sunday’s Cup race). Zilisch also is the defending winner of the ARCA race but is absent from that entry list.

The Truck series’ most recent race at Watkins Glen International was on Aug. 7, 2021 when Austin Hill won an event that was shortened by lightning.

Watkins Glen International Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 8

Garage open

8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. — ARCA Series

10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Truck Series

11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 - 10:45 a.m. — ARCA practice

11 - 11:20 a.m. — ARCA qualifying

11:35 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. — Truck practice, FS2

12:40 - 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying, FS2

2 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 131.25 miles; FS2, Motor Racing Network)

5 p.m. — Truck race (72 laps, 176.4 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 85 degrees and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 2% chance for rain at the start of the ARCA race. It’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 0% chance for rain at the start of the Truck race.