Top News

NASCAR reinstates Cody Ware

  
Published December 12, 2023 04:29 PM

NASCAR announced on Tuesday that Cup Series driver Cody Ware has been reinstated, making him eligible to return to all racing activity.

The Iredell County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Office arrested Ware on April 10. He was charged with felony assault by strangulation - inflict serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a female. NASCAR then indefinitely suspended Ware.

The Iredell County district attorney’s office dismissed all charges against Ware on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“I’ve maintained my innocence from the very beginning, even as there was a rush to judgment by others,” Ware said in a statement.

“I’m glad this entire matter is behind me because it’s been an incredibly difficult eight months. With all of the allegations being dismissed, I’m thankful to have my life back.”

Ware made seven Cup Series starts in 2023 before the suspension. His best finish was 14th in the Daytona 500. Several drivers filled in for Rick Ware Racing last season and drove the No. 51 Ford.

Ware has made 97 career Cup starts, all with Rick Ware Racing. He has one top-10 finish, the 2022 regular-season finale at Daytona. He also has 28 Xfinity starts since 2014 and seven Truck starts since 2014.