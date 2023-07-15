 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

  
Published July 15, 2023 07:00 AM

Saturday will be a busy day for NASCAR as the top two series return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Xfinity teams will qualify and race at the 1.058-mile track. Cup teams will qualify for Sunday’s race.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will qualify and race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to close out the Saturday schedule.

New Hampshire Weekend Schedule

Saturday, July 15

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Forecast for qualifying calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 80 degrees and an 18% chance of rain.

Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 88 degrees and a 16% chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast starting at 4 p.m.

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 - 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)
  • 12:50 - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 211.6 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 6 p.m. — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race (100 laps, 105.8 miles; FloRacing; CNBC on July 22 at 10 a.m. ET)