NASCAR Thursday schedule at Bristol

The Truck Series playoffs will continue Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, which also will be play host to the ARCA Series.
Starting at 1 p.m., ARCA will practice and qualify for a 200-lap race that will begin at 5:30 p.m. William Sawalitch is the race’s defending winner, but the Xfinity Series driver is absent from Thursday’s entry list.
At 3:05 p.m., the Truck Series will begin practicing on the concrete, followed by qualifying for a 250-lap race that will begin at 8 p.m. Layne Riggs is the defending winner.
Bristol Thursday schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Thursday, Sept. 11
Garage open
- 9 a.m. - 11:15 p.m. — ARCA Series
- 10 a.m. — Truck Series
Track activity
- 1 - 1:45 p.m. — ARCA practice
- 2 - 2:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
- 3:05 - 4 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
- 4:10 - 5 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
- 5:30 p.m. — ARCA race (200 laps, 106.6 miles; FS1)
- 8 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series race (250 laps, 133.25 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 65; Stage 2 at Lap 130; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weather
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees, light and variable winds and a 5% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race and 67 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.