MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia sidelined with shoulder strain
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 2: 49ers in flux, Xavier Worthy, Drake London updates
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
LA28 Olympic diving set for Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fohm_250910.jpg
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_rtf_clemsongeorgiatech_250910.jpg
Georgia Tech has ‘prime opportunity’ vs. Clemson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia sidelined with shoulder strain
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 2: 49ers in flux, Xavier Worthy, Drake London updates
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
LA28 Olympic diving set for Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

nbc_golf_fohm_250910.jpg
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_rtf_clemsongeorgiatech_250910.jpg
Georgia Tech has ‘prime opportunity’ vs. Clemson

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Thursday schedule at Bristol

  
Published September 11, 2025 06:00 AM

The Truck Series playoffs will continue Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, which also will be play host to the ARCA Series.

Starting at 1 p.m., ARCA will practice and qualify for a 200-lap race that will begin at 5:30 p.m. William Sawalitch is the race’s defending winner, but the Xfinity Series driver is absent from Thursday’s entry list.

At 3:05 p.m., the Truck Series will begin practicing on the concrete, followed by qualifying for a 250-lap race that will begin at 8 p.m. Layne Riggs is the defending winner.

AUTO: MAR 04 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
NASCAR informs teams of possible penalties if they repeat what Trackhouse cars did at Gateway
The cars of Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen drove through the grass on the cool-down lap last weekend.

Bristol Thursday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 11

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. - 11:15 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 10 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 1 - 1:45 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 2 - 2:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 3:05 - 4 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 4:10 - 5 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 5:30 p.m. — ARCA race (200 laps, 106.6 miles; FS1)
  • 8 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series race (250 laps, 133.25 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 65; Stage 2 at Lap 130; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees, light and variable winds and a 5% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race and 67 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.