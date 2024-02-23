NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Atlanta

Two of the national NASCAR series will be on-track Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway in advance of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Truck and Xfinity drivers will take part in qualifying. Atlanta is a superspeedway and does not have traditional practice sessions but both series will have an opportunity to practice entering pit road after qualifying ends.
There are 38 entries for the Xfinity race. All should make the race.
There are 33 entries for the Truck race. This leaves three open spots for any late entries.
Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek split the Xfinity races last season. Both will be back in the lineup for Saturday’s race. Christian Eckes won the Truck race at Atlanta last season.
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Weather
Friday: Rain showers in the morning and sunny skies as the day continues. A high of 65 degrees and a zero chance of rain at the start of Truck qualifying. A high of 64 degrees and a zero chance of rain at the start of Xfinity qualifying.
Friday, Feb. 23
(Times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
- 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 3:05 - 4:20 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
- 4:20 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series pit entry practice (FS1)
- 5 - 6:20 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
- 6:20 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series pit entry practice (FS1)