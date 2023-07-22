 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 24 NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400
Sunday Cup race at Pocono: Start time, TV info, and more
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
MX Thunder Valley 2023 Ty Masterpool face.JPG
An opportunistic decision by Ty Masterpool results in Pro Motocross top-10s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_jonrahmintv_230722.jpg
Rahm did ‘everything you need’ for Hoylake low 63
nbc_golf_theopen_alexfitzpatrickintv_230722.jpg
Alex leading brother Matt at The 151st Open
nbc_golf_theopen_hovlandintv_230722.jpg
Hovland capitalizes on conditions in Open Rd. 3 66

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 24 NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400
Sunday Cup race at Pocono: Start time, TV info, and more
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
MX Thunder Valley 2023 Ty Masterpool face.JPG
An opportunistic decision by Ty Masterpool results in Pro Motocross top-10s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_jonrahmintv_230722.jpg
Rahm did ‘everything you need’ for Hoylake low 63
nbc_golf_theopen_alexfitzpatrickintv_230722.jpg
Alex leading brother Matt at The 151st Open
nbc_golf_theopen_hovlandintv_230722.jpg
Hovland capitalizes on conditions in Open Rd. 3 66

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins

  
Published July 22, 2023 02:15 PM

LONG POND, Pa. – Kyle Busch passed Corey Heim on the final lap at Pocono Raceway and scored the 100th Truck Series win for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Heim led 27 of the final 28 laps and held off Busch on multiple restarts. He lost the lead in the tunnel turn and finished second. Taylor Gray finished third, followed by Christopher Bell and Grant Enfinger.

MORE: Pocono Truck race results

MORE: Truck Series points after Pocono

Busch’s last Truck Series win was at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. He ended his five-race schedule with two wins, two runner-ups, and a seventh-place finish.

There were five cautions totaling 20 laps in the 60-lap race. This meant 30% of the race was run under caution. There were five lead changes among four drivers.

Stage 1 winner: Zane Smith

Stage 2 winner: Zane Smith

Who had a good race: Ty Majeski entered Pocono 94 points above the cutline. He clinched his spot in the playoffs after a clean race and a sixth-place finish. … Matt DiBenedetto focused on points all race and scored 15 in the first two stages. He finished 10th and kept himself in the playoff picture. …Taylor Gray scored his first career top-five finish in the Truck Series. ... Matt Crafton avoided a multi-truck incident in the final stage and put himself above the playoff cutline.

Who had a bad race: Tanner Gray, who entered the weekend 24 points below the cutline, crashed early in stage 1. He finished 36th and put himself in a must-win situation entering the regular-season finale. … Stewart Friesen crashed with nine laps remaining after entering the weekend one point below the cutline. He is now five points below heading to the regular-season finale.

Next: The series closes out the regular season on July 29 at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1)