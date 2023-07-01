Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

CHICAGO — It’s finally here. NASCAR Cup and Xfinity cars will run through the streets of Chicago on Saturday.

Cup teams will have practice and qualifying Saturday.

Xfinity teams will have practice and qualifying before racing Saturday.

All of Saturday’s action can be seen on USA Network.

Here is the day’s schedule:

Chicago Street Course

Weather

Saturday : Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls a high of 77 degrees and a 64% chance for a thunderstorm.

Saturday, July 1

(Times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity