Starting lineup for Clash, Last Chance Qualifier at Bowman Gray Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday night’s NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium after winning his heat race Saturday night.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday night.

There will be 23 cars in the Clash field. The top 20 spots were set based on Saturday’s four heat races.

There will be a Last Chance Qualifier at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. The top two finishers advance to the Clash. The 23rd and final starting spot goes to the driver highest in points last year not yet in the Clash. That is Ryan Blaney.

The starting lineup for the Last Chance Qualifier is based on results of the four heat races. Ty Dillon starts on the pole after finishing sixth in the first heat race Saturday night.

Clash gives 53-year-old modified racer chance to live NASCAR Cup dream Tim Brown, the winningest driver at Bowman Gray Stadium, will get a chance to compete in a Cup car for the first time in his storied career.

Last Chance Qualifier Starting Lineup

1. Ty Dillon

2. Zane Smith

3. Ty Gibbs

4. Michael McDowell

5. Austin Dillon

6. Erik Jones

7. Riley Herbst

8. AJ Allmendinger

9. Justin Haley

10. Kyle Larson

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

12. John Hunter Nemechek

13. Josh Berry

14. Cody Ware

15. Burt Myers

16. Cole Custer

17. Ryan Blaney

18. Garrett Smithley

19. Tim Brown

Clash starting lineup

1. Chase Elliott

2. Chris Buescher

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Tyler Reddick

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Joey Logano

8. Christopher Bell

9. Noah Gragson

10. Shane van Gisbergen

11. William Byron

12. Ryan Preece

13. Kyle Busch

14. Bubba Wallace

15. Carson Hocevar

16. Austin Cindric

17. Ross Chastain

18. Daniel Suarez

19. Alex Bowman

20. Todd Gilliland

21. Winner of Sunday’s last chance qualifier

22. Runner-up of Sunday’s last chance qualifier

23. Highest driver in points last year not yet in Clash (Ryan Blaney)

