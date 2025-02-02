Starting lineup for Clash, Last Chance Qualifier at Bowman Gray Stadium
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday night’s NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium after winning his heat race Saturday night.
The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday night.
There will be 23 cars in the Clash field. The top 20 spots were set based on Saturday’s four heat races.
There will be a Last Chance Qualifier at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. The top two finishers advance to the Clash. The 23rd and final starting spot goes to the driver highest in points last year not yet in the Clash. That is Ryan Blaney.
The starting lineup for the Last Chance Qualifier is based on results of the four heat races. Ty Dillon starts on the pole after finishing sixth in the first heat race Saturday night.
Last Chance Qualifier Starting Lineup
1. Ty Dillon
2. Zane Smith
3. Ty Gibbs
4. Michael McDowell
5. Austin Dillon
6. Erik Jones
7. Riley Herbst
8. AJ Allmendinger
9. Justin Haley
10. Kyle Larson
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
12. John Hunter Nemechek
13. Josh Berry
14. Cody Ware
15. Burt Myers
16. Cole Custer
17. Ryan Blaney
18. Garrett Smithley
19. Tim Brown
Clash starting lineup
1. Chase Elliott
2. Chris Buescher
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Tyler Reddick
5. Brad Keselowski
6. Chase Briscoe
7. Joey Logano
8. Christopher Bell
9. Noah Gragson
10. Shane van Gisbergen
11. William Byron
12. Ryan Preece
13. Kyle Busch
14. Bubba Wallace
15. Carson Hocevar
16. Austin Cindric
17. Ross Chastain
18. Daniel Suarez
19. Alex Bowman
20. Todd Gilliland
21. Winner of Sunday’s last chance qualifier
22. Runner-up of Sunday’s last chance qualifier
23. Highest driver in points last year not yet in Clash (Ryan Blaney)