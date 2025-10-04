Tyler Reddick says 4-month son is doing better but ‘we’re definitely not in the clear’

CONCORD, N.C. — Tyler Reddick says 4-month-old son Rookie is doing better but “some of the tougher moments are definitely ahead.”

Reddick’s wife, Alexa took their second child, Rookie, to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte last week and posted on Instagram that he was showing signs of heart failure.

Reddick said Saturday of his son: “Healthier is probably not the right word, but I’ve never seen him happier. His color looks good. He’s gained weight. A lot of things are going well. All that being said, some of the the tougher moments are definitely ahead. We’re definitely not in the clear. There are some things we need to get through first.

“So, on one hand, I’m really happy and it makes me feel great that he’s doing much better right now, but certainly we have some hurdles we have to get through first before we’re even thinking about leaving the hospital or thinking about what comes next.”

Reddick said the support he and his family have received has been impactful.

“Just countless individuals have helped out,” Reddick said. “Countless individuals have reached out, provided support whatever it might be. It’s been really eye-opening.”

As for how he’s doing, Reddick said: “I agree with my wife this is the hardest thing that I’ve had to go through. … Certainly being away (last week) wasn’t ideal.

“That was a decision me and her came to a conclusion on when I was in Kansas. He was going in the right direction. Yes, like I said, big things ahead that we have to fix, but for that past weekend he was stable and going in the right direction. It was difficult to stay and race on Sunday, but we were on the same page about it. I just wanted to get off that plane so bad on Sunday night and get back to the hospital.”

NASCAR asks court for summary judgment vs. 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports NASCAR also includes declarations from some Cup owners, including Rick Hendrick, voicing their support for the charter system.

In the midst of this, Reddick enters Sunday’s playoff elimination race 29 points below the cutline.

“For me, this weekend where we’re at in points, it just is what it is,” Reddick said. “I’m going to go out there and give it my best effort while I’m here certainly. For me, this week, the elimination, everything that is happening in the racing world is taking a back seat as it should.”

