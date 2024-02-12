Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500

The countdown to Sunday’s Daytona 500 is down to days and soon will be down to hours.

This will be the 66th running of the Daytona 500. The race has been postponed to the next day because of rain only twice (2012 and 2020).

Here is a look at the the week’s schedule and forecast, via wunderground.com, for each day of Daytona Speedweek (this will be updated throughout the week as the forecast changes):

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14

Cup cars qualify from 8:15 - 10 p.m. ET.

The forecast calls for mostly clear skies in the evening with a high of 58 degrees and a 4% chance of rain at the start of qualifying. The temperature is expected to remain the same during qualifying. The chance of rain is 5% by the end of qualifying.

THURSDAY, Feb. 15

The first of the two Cup qualifying races begins at 7 p.m. ET. The second qualifying race is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m. ET.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies in the evening. It is scheduled to be 65 degrees with a 3% chance of rain at the start of the first qualifying race. By 10 p.m. ET, the forecast calls for a high of 61 degrees and a 5% chance of rain.

Earlier in the day, ARCA teams practice followed by NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 70s and a 1% chance of rain for those sessions.

FRIDAY, Feb. 16

Cup teams will practice from 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. ET. The forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 67 degrees and a 2% chance of rain for practice.

The Truck race is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 63 degrees and a 7% chance of rain. The chance of rain increases to 13% at 10 p.m. ET.

Earlier in the day, ARCA teams will qualify, Truck teams will qualify and Xfinity teams will practice. Cloudy skies are forecasted with a high of 70 degrees and a 1% chance of rain during the afternoon.

SATURDAY, Feb. 17

Cup teams have their final practice session before the Daytona 500 from 10:30 - 11:20 a.m. ET. The forecast calls for a high of 62 degrees and a 58% chance of rain at the start of the session.

Xfinity qualifying is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET, followed by the ARCA race (1:30 p.m. ET) and the Xfinity race at 5 p.m. ET. The forecast for the Xfinity races calls for a high of 66 degrees and an 84% chance of rain. The chance of rain remains above 75% the rest of the evening.

SUNDAY, Feb. 18

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. The forecast calls for a high of 61 degrees and a 51% chance of rain for the start. The chance of rain will between 50-67% the rest of the night, depending on the time.

